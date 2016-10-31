BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance receives resignation from vice president Wu Zongmin
* received a written resignation letter from a vice president of company, Wu Zongmin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says its Q3 net profit down 24.2 percent y/y at 369.5 million yuan ($54.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e38Yrf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia has sold the right to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, to a joint venture of miner Polyus and state conglomerate Rostec, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday.