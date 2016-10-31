Oct 31 Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 55 percent to 85 percent, or to be 77.2 million yuan to 92.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 49.8 million yuan

* Comments that the acquisition of equity in a medical supplies company is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zo3pHa

