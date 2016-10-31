Oct 31 Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 147.3 million yuan to 191.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 147.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NyBV0w

