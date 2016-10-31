Oct 31 Jiajia Food Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 147.3 million yuan to 191.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 147.3 million yuan

* Comments that new product promotion and optimization of product structure are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7c3BZi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)