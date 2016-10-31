Oct 31 Zhejiang Baoxiniao Garment Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 300 million yuan to 390 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 100.0 million yuan

* Comments that decreased orders and increased costs are the main reasons for the outlook

