Oct 31 Shenzhen RoadRover Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 46.3 million yuan to 50.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 46.3 million yuan

* Comments that the steady growth of intelligent vehicle products and factory-installed business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PbJQyw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)