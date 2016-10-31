UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Ajinomoto Co Inc :
* Says its unit AGF enters into agreement to acquire licenses trademarks and co-ownership trademark from Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V, at totaling 225 million euro
* To apply for registration of trademarks' transfer on Nov. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sQho3R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources