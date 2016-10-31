Oct 31 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 987.8 million yuan to 1.2 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 705.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nY6wLP

