Oct 31 Alpha Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 489 million yuan to 635.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 489 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from new project and game business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9FfAvN

