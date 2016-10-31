UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Alpha Group :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 489 million yuan to 635.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 489 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from new project and game business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9FfAvN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources