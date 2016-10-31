Oct 31 Zhejiang Dilong Culture Development Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 330 percent to 380 percent, or to be 368.9 million yuan to 411.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 85.8 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired company is the main reason for the forecast

