Oct 31 Shanghai Yaoji Playing Card Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 71.3 million yuan to 118.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 95 million yuan

* Comments that the stable performance of main business and increased investment are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nf9Em7

