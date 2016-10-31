UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 CMG Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says rights issue of 20 million common shares of par value 500 won each
* Says it changes issue price to 2,640 won per share from 3,525 won per share
* Says it will raise 52.8 billion won instead of previously announced 70 billion won in proceeds for facility and operations
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jUSq9R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources