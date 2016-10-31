Oct 31 CMG Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says rights issue of 20 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Says it changes issue price to 2,640 won per share from 3,525 won per share

* Says it will raise 52.8 billion won instead of previously announced 70 billion won in proceeds for facility and operations

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jUSq9R

