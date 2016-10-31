Oct 31 Hibino Corp :

* Says it to buy 41,480 shares of Japan-based co JVCKENWOOD Arcs Corporation from JVC KENWOOD Corp for 654 million yen (including advisory cost)

* Says it to increase voting rights in JVCKENWOOD Arcs to 94.3 percent from 35 percent

* Says transaction effective date planned on Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/T0N8cv

