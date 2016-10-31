UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 362.5 million yuan to 845.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1208.4 million yuan
* Comments that the investment income from transfer of a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2015 Q4 is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/elzZlC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources