Oct 31 Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 362.5 million yuan to 845.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1208.4 million yuan

* Comments that the investment income from transfer of a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2015 Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

