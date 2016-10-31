Oct 31 Toho Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the purchasing and supply of alcoholic drinks in Kobe, Japan

* After the transaction, the company will be the surviving company, and the subsidiary will be dissolved

* Effective date Feb. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h5RYsY

