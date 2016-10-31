Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Talkweb Information System Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 1.48 billion yuan ($218.62 million) from up to 2.4 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f3ii0O
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
