Oct 31 Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to be 18 million yuan to 25 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 259.5 million yuan

* Comments that the performance of peripheral business and increased income from robot business pre-orders are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6qqTTD

