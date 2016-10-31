UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 253.6 million yuan to 303.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 872.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vQK6kC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources