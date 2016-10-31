Oct 31 BYD Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 77.1 percent to 84.2 percent, or to be 5 billion yuan to 5.20 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 2.82 billion yuan

* Comments that the good performance of new energy auto business, the growth of metal parts business, as well as increased sales of traditional cars are the main reasons for the forecast

