Oct 31 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 87.7 percent to 107.5 percent, or to be 950 million yuan to 1,050 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 506.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales in subsidiary is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fUvJpQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)