UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Co Asia Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 12,000 shares of an automation equipment firm on Nov. 1, to improve cost competitiveness and manufacturing technology
* Says it will hold 60 percent stake in the new subsidiary, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gwO8o9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources