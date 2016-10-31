Oct 31 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 1203.4 million yuan to 1404 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1002.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from part of the property sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t6E0Ru

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)