Oct 31 Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 60 percent to 110 percent, or to be 310.4 million yuan to 407.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 194.0 million yuan

* Comments that the development of supply chain management business is the main reason for the forecast

