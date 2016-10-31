European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 13.9 million shares to merge with Woojung BSC Co.,Ltd, an infection prevention firm, to improve competitiveness and operating efficiency
* Says merger ratio is 1:5.9596703 between the company and Woojung BSC Co.,Ltd
* Merger effective date is March 20, 2017 and expected registered date is March 22, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ahJjF6
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued its uptrend of the past few days in early trading on Thursday while other Gulf bourses moved little, with Kuwait's bull run stalling in heavy trade.