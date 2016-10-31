Oct 31 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 13.9 million shares to merge with Woojung BSC Co.,Ltd, an infection prevention firm, to improve competitiveness and operating efficiency

* Says merger ratio is 1:5.9596703 between the company and Woojung BSC Co.,Ltd

* Merger effective date is March 20, 2017 and expected registered date is March 22, 2017

