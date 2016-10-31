Oct 31 Japan Digital Laboratory Co Ltd :

* Says a Japan-based firm JDL Giken offered a takeover bid for 20.8 million shares (no less than 10.9 million shares) of Japan Digital Laboratory Co Ltd

* Offered purchase price at 2,420 yen per share

* Offering period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20

* Settlement starts on Dec. 28

* JDL Giken is holding 38.64 percent stake of shares (13.1 million shares) in co at present

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qrTvcA

