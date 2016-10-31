Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Japan Digital Laboratory Co Ltd :
* Says a Japan-based firm JDL Giken offered a takeover bid for 20.8 million shares (no less than 10.9 million shares) of Japan Digital Laboratory Co Ltd
* Offered purchase price at 2,420 yen per share
* Offering period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20
* Settlement starts on Dec. 28
* JDL Giken is holding 38.64 percent stake of shares (13.1 million shares) in co at present
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qrTvcA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)