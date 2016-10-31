Oct 31 Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 248.6 million yuan to 372.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 248.6 million yuan

* Comments that financial result consolidation of a subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/53ea4p

