Oct 31 Apex Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease by 40 percent to 90 percent, or to be 28.1 million yuan to 168.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 281.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased expenses related to significant asset purchase business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qQYvwt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)