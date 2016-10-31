UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 China CYTS Tours Holding :
* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of 300 million yuan from Beijing Branch of Industrial Bank with a term of one year
* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of 160 million yuan from Beijing Branch of China Minsheng Bank with a term of one year
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kg75Kt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources