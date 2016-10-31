Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Techfirm Holdings Inc :
* Says 200 units of its 8th series options were exercised to 20,000 shares of its common stock at 1,876.5 yen per share on Oct. 28
* Says 1,000 units of its 8th series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock at 1,794.6 yen per share on Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Hq57QW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)