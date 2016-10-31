Oct 31 Techfirm Holdings Inc :

* Says 200 units of its 8th series options were exercised to 20,000 shares of its common stock at 1,876.5 yen per share on Oct. 28

* Says 1,000 units of its 8th series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock at 1,794.6 yen per share on Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Hq57QW

