Oct 31 Fujian Sunnada Communication Co Ltd :

* Expects net loss for 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 130 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 29.4 million yuan

* Comments that financial business still in the early stages of development is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LzfUle

