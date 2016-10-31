Oct 31 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 43.6 percent to 79.5 percent, or to be 520 million yuan to 650 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 362.1 million yuan

* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged companies is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aQ8Okn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)