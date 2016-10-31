Oct 31 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 29.8 percent to 32.8 percent, or to be 4400 million yuan to 4500 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 3389.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RwIufY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)