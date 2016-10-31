Oct 31 Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd :

* Says it to invest 9.5 million yuan and its unit to invest 0.5 million yuan to set up a fund management company in Nanjing

* Says it to set up buyout fund with Shenzhen-based fund management company via its unit and says fund size expected to be 3 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qAEPRZ;

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)