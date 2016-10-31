BRIEF-Alibaba affiliate nears deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Chengdu B-ray Media Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease
* Comments that decreased revenue in traditional media business and old products, as well as increased investment in new game products and strategic transformation are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZXzExE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
* Says all of its 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Jan. 26
* Contracting parties have agreed on a lower, seven-digit euro amount for purchase price