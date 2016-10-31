Oct 31 Happinet Corp :

* Says co receives judgments of two lawsuits from the Tokyo District Court on Oct. 31

* Case one is the lawsuit filed by Software Research Associates Inc (SRA) against co, on commission payment, and the court request co to pay SRA about 22.3 million yen and related interests

* Case two is the lawsuit filed by co against SRA on commission repayment and damages compensation, and the court request SRA to pay co about 790.3 million yen and related interests

* three quarters of lawsuit fees will be paid by SRA and the other quarter will be paid by co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KZnC1j

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)