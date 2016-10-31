UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Watami Co Ltd :
* Says its Hong Kong-based unit, Watami International Co.Ltd, plans to jointly develop Japanese food restaurant business in China mainland with HMV Cultural F&B Group limited, a unit of HNA Group International Co Ltd
* Says Watami International Co.Ltd to sell 60 percent stake in its newly established Hong Kong-based unit Watami China Food & Beverage Company Limited to Beautiful Oriental Group limited for 29.1 million yuan
* Says Beautiful Oriental Group limited is wholly owned by HMV Cultural F&B Group limited
* Says the selling effective on Nov. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XbtrxB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources