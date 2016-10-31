Oct 31 Watami Co Ltd :

* Says its Hong Kong-based unit, Watami International Co.Ltd, plans to jointly develop Japanese food restaurant business in China mainland with HMV Cultural F&B Group limited, a unit of HNA Group International Co Ltd

* Says Watami International Co.Ltd to sell 60 percent stake in its newly established Hong Kong-based unit Watami China Food & Beverage Company Limited to Beautiful Oriental Group limited for 29.1 million yuan

* Says Beautiful Oriental Group limited is wholly owned by HMV Cultural F&B Group limited

* Says the selling effective on Nov. 30

