Oct 31 Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :

* Says the co and its unit to jointly acquire 70 percent stake in a Dongguan-based ironware firm for 210 million yuan, from three individuals

* Says the co and the unit to hold 49 percent and 51 percent stake in the target firm after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7g2qNp

