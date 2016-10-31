Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Guangdong Super Telecom Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 5 percent
* Comments that local branch offices can not make full use of pay-per-view mode to approve workload is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wGFc5S
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)