BRIEF-Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate to swing to profit in FY2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 19 million yuan to 23 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 112.4 million yuan year ago
Oct 31 Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Nov 1 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eqGjh3
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (CXIG) USD300m 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 16 November 2016. The net proceeds of the bond issue will be used for g
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons