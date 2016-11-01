UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up JV in Weifang, Shandong, with China-based investment unit of Faurecia
* Says the JV to be engaged in exhaust emission control technology
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the unit to hold 48 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gmfM9v
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources