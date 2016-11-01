Nov 1 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up JV in Weifang, Shandong, with China-based investment unit of Faurecia

* Says the JV to be engaged in exhaust emission control technology

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the unit to hold 48 percent stake in it

