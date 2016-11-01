Nov 1 AOKI Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 150,400 shares for 184,677,288 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 15

* Says it repurchased 2,100,000 shares for 2,442,494,539 yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/71vYqr

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)