UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Yorozu Corp :
* Says it repurchased 586,500 shares for 941,604,000 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sep. 8
* Says it repurchased 762,400 shares for 1,201,216,300 yen in total as of Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/E2qEKo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources