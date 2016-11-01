Nov 1 Yorozu Corp :

* Says it repurchased 586,500 shares for 941,604,000 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sep. 8

* Says it repurchased 762,400 shares for 1,201,216,300 yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/E2qEKo

