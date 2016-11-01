Nov 1 Fujian Sunnada Communication Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up wholly owned investment management unit in Fuzhou, with investment of 20 million yuan

* Says its wholly owned internet unit plans to set up wholly owned investment management unit in Fuzhou, with investment of 10 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7tScnT

