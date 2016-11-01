Nov 1 Her Chee Industrial :

* Says it will repurchase 3.5 million shares of its common stock (a 4.8 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$9 per share ~ T$15 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$55.8 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cDlAia

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)