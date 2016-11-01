Nov 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 40 million shares for 40,457,089,890 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 278 million shares for 283,334,455,530 yen in total as of Oct. 31

