RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium's dangerous dependency on China's smelter sector: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
Nov 1 Taiwan's government said on Tuesday:
* It has appointed Cheng Cheng-Mount as vice chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission.
* The appointment comes as his predecessor stepped down amid a government probe into Mega Financial Holding after U.S. authorities fined state-run Mega $180 million for money laundering rules breaches at its New York branch.
* Cheng was previously president of Agricultural Bank of Taiwan and an economist with Citibank in Taipei, among others. (Reporting by Faith Hung)
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC