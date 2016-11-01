Nov 1 Pia Corp :

* Says it bought 5,800 shares back at 13.3 million yen in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10

* Says it repurchased 57,300 shares for 123.3 million yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mDzPs2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)