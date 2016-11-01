Nov 1 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp :

* Says co and Kolon Life Science have concluded a licensing agreement for Invossa, a cell therapy product for improvement of symptoms of knee osteoarthritis

* According to the agreement co will acquire exclusive development and commercialization rights for Invossa in Japan

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aVF6e8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)