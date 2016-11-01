Nov 1 SKI Corp :

* Says it bought 59,700 shares back at around 29.0 million yen in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sept. 20

* Says it repurchased 59,700 shares for 29.0 million yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MlI8ud

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)