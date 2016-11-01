Nov 1 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 900 shares for 2,349,000 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 346,600 shares for 865,024,600 yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gyqi31

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)