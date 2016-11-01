UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 900 shares for 2,349,000 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it repurchased 346,600 shares for 865,024,600 yen in total as of Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gyqi31
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources